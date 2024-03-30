Katherine Hillman-Weir Sells 12,311 Shares of Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Stock

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir sold 12,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.44, for a total value of C$337,813.84.

Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$27.69 on Friday. Information Services Co. has a one year low of C$19.22 and a one year high of C$27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$498.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

