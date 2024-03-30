Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.33

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 854568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

