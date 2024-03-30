Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the February 29th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kingfisher Trading Up 1.4 %

Kingfisher stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

