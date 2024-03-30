Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 42.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of FCT stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

