Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

