Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

