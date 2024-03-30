Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,491,000 after acquiring an additional 221,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,174,000 after acquiring an additional 146,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.