Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,937 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 811,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 202,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 0.1 %

PG&E stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

