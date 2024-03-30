Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,246 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $195.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.57. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $134.69 and a 52-week high of $197.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

