Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,716 Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth $126,009,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 532,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 292,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 599.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,697 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 226,722 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Kforce stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.29 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.56%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

