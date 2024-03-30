Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 656 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $50,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 120.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

HUBB opened at $415.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.70. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $419.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

