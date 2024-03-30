Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,100 ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $317,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $41.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is currently 195.59%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

