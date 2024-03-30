Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 122.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.88 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

