Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

