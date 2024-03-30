Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,113,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

