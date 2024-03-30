Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,711 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XAR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,570,000 after buying an additional 100,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 39,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

