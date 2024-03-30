Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,097 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $138.65 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.87.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

