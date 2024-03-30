Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,599 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of VTWO opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

