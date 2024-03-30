Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,013 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $97.78.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

