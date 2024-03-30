Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,421 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 965,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,517,000 after purchasing an additional 143,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

