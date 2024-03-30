Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,429 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,513,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,419,000 after buying an additional 79,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

