Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,788 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,508 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.