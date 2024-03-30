Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,693 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FOCT opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

