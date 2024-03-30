Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $270.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.99 and its 200 day moving average is $239.45. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

