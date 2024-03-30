Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 630,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

GLNG opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 0.59. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.85 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 15.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -232.56%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

