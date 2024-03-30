Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.5 %

RDVY opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

