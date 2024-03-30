Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 85.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

