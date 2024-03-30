Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NYSE:ARI opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a current ratio of 67.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

