Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $113.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.12. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

