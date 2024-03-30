Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

