Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CSX by 416.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,150 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

