Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 521.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,883,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,055 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 435.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 584,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,929 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,330,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $24.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.