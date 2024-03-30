Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 243,084 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

