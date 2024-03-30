Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,073,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,748 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $112.45 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $116.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

