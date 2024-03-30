Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,849 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.69.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $171.98 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.57 and a 200 day moving average of $137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

