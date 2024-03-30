Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $281,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in National Grid by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in National Grid by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $68.22 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

