Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $283,000 in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of ProShares Short Dow30 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOG. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 2,293.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

NYSEARCA:DOG opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

