Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
ITA stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.44 and a 200-day moving average of $119.37. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
