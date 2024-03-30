Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,871,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $191.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

