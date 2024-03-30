Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.68. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

