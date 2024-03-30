Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 24.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AFL opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $86.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

