Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

