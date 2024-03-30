Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.24 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

