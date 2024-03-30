Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,663 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

