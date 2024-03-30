Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $89.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

About Microchip Technology



Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

