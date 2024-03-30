Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 904 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.