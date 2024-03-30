Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62.

About Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

