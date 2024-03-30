Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IRT opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -230.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -914.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

