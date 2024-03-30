Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $151,999,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.88 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

