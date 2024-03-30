Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

